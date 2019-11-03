Channels

Tuk-tuks, more common on the streets of Thailand, came to Iraq just in the past few years as a response to rising congestion and as a cheaper alternative to taxis. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Bombed building and humble tuk-tuk become symbols of Iraq’s uprising

  • Hollow building overlooking Baghdad’s Tahrir Square becomes centre of Iraq’s uprising
  • Tuk-tuk drivers, typically seen in poorer parts of the capital, have become the unofficial heroes of the protest movement
Topic |   Iraq
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:49am, 3 Nov, 2019

An Iraqi protester takes cover in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's central Khellani Square. Photo: AFP
Middle East

How Iraqis are dodging internet blackout to tell world about protest bloodshed

  • Largely spontaneous gatherings of demonstrators have swelled despite an internet blackout
  • Nearly 100 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded since the protests began in Baghdad and spread to cities across the south
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:21pm, 6 Oct, 2019

