Tuk-tuks, more common on the streets of Thailand, came to Iraq just in the past few years as a response to rising congestion and as a cheaper alternative to taxis. Photo: Xinhua
Bombed building and humble tuk-tuk become symbols of Iraq’s uprising
- Hollow building overlooking Baghdad’s Tahrir Square becomes centre of Iraq’s uprising
- Tuk-tuk drivers, typically seen in poorer parts of the capital, have become the unofficial heroes of the protest movement
An Iraqi protester takes cover in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's central Khellani Square. Photo: AFP
How Iraqis are dodging internet blackout to tell world about protest bloodshed
- Largely spontaneous gatherings of demonstrators have swelled despite an internet blackout
- Nearly 100 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded since the protests began in Baghdad and spread to cities across the south
