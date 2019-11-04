A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Embattled Lebanon President Michel Aoun pledges reforms as rival protests grip capital
- Anti-government protests began on October 17, with demonstrators accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption
Topic | Middle East
A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
A demonstrator wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Violent protests rock Iraq and Lebanon. What about Iran?
- Protests threaten Iran’s regional influence at a time when it is struggling under crippling US sanctions
- Head of Iran’s elite Quds Force: ‘We in Iran know how to deal with protests’
Topic | Iran
A demonstrator wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters