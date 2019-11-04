Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Embattled Lebanon President Michel Aoun pledges reforms as rival protests grip capital

  • Anti-government protests began on October 17, with demonstrators accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption
Topic |   Middle East
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 1:06am, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A demonstrator wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Violent protests rock Iraq and Lebanon. What about Iran?

  • Protests threaten Iran’s regional influence at a time when it is struggling under crippling US sanctions
  • Head of Iran’s elite Quds Force: ‘We in Iran know how to deal with protests’
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:04pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A demonstrator wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.