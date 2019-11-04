Iraqi anti-government protesters burn the Iranian flag during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
Iraqi protesters attack Iran consulate in Karbala. How will Tehran respond?
- In Iraq, many demonstrators calling for an overhaul to the political system have pointed at Tehran as its primary sponsor
Topic | Iraq
A demonstrator wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Violent protests rock Iraq and Lebanon. What about Iran?
- Protests threaten Iran’s regional influence at a time when it is struggling under crippling US sanctions
- Head of Iran’s elite Quds Force: ‘We in Iran know how to deal with protests’
Topic | Iran
