Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zau Seng (far right), a Kachin cameraman and medic from Myanmar for Free Burma Rangers was killed in a mortar strike that hit his position in Syria. Photo: Free Burma Rangers
Middle East

Free Burma Rangers medic Zau Seng killed by mortar in Syria on daughter’s first birthday

  • The Free Burma Rangers is a humanitarian organisation whose goal is to free the oppressed in Myanmar, Syria, Iraq and Kurdistan
  • The group said Zau Seng was killed Sunday in a mortar strike by the Turkish army or their Syrian allies
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:28am, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zau Seng (far right), a Kachin cameraman and medic from Myanmar for Free Burma Rangers was killed in a mortar strike that hit his position in Syria. Photo: Free Burma Rangers
READ FULL ARTICLE
Members of the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels patrol in Tel Abyad, Syria. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Turkey pins blame on Kurdish militia after 12 people killed and 30 injured in car bombing in Syrian town

  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said pro-Turkey fighters and civilians were among the dead and injured in Tel Abyad
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:08am, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels patrol in Tel Abyad, Syria. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.