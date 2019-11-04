Zau Seng (far right), a Kachin cameraman and medic from Myanmar for Free Burma Rangers was killed in a mortar strike that hit his position in Syria. Photo: Free Burma Rangers
Free Burma Rangers medic Zau Seng killed by mortar in Syria on daughter’s first birthday
- The Free Burma Rangers is a humanitarian organisation whose goal is to free the oppressed in Myanmar, Syria, Iraq and Kurdistan
- The group said Zau Seng was killed Sunday in a mortar strike by the Turkish army or their Syrian allies
Topic | Syrian conflict
Members of the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels patrol in Tel Abyad, Syria. Photo: Xinhua
Turkey pins blame on Kurdish militia after 12 people killed and 30 injured in car bombing in Syrian town
- The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said pro-Turkey fighters and civilians were among the dead and injured in Tel Abyad
