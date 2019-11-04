Channels

SCMP
Iranians burn a US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Iran marks 40 years since US embassy takeover with flag-burning rally

  • Thousands of school pupils and university students attended the anniversary event chanting ‘down with the US’ and condemning the ‘Great Satan’
Topic |   Iran
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 8:33pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Iranians burn a US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with thousands of students in Tehran on Sunday. Photo: AP
Middle East

Iran’s supreme leader rejects ‘negotiations with the enemy’, renews ban on talks with US

  • He described the two countries as implacable foes on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran
  • Relations between the pair have reached a crisis over the past year after Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear pact
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:45pm, 3 Nov, 2019

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with thousands of students in Tehran on Sunday. Photo: AP
