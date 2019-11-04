Iranians burn a US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Iran marks 40 years since US embassy takeover with flag-burning rally
- Thousands of school pupils and university students attended the anniversary event chanting ‘down with the US’ and condemning the ‘Great Satan’
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting with thousands of students in Tehran on Sunday. Photo: AP
Iran’s supreme leader rejects ‘negotiations with the enemy’, renews ban on talks with US
- He described the two countries as implacable foes on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran
- Relations between the pair have reached a crisis over the past year after Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear pact
