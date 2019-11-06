Channels

President Hassan Rowhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just outside Bushehr, Iran, in January 2015. Photo: Iranian President’s Office via AP
Middle East

US accuses Iran of ‘nuclear extortion’ as Tehran resumes uranium enrichment at underground Fordow plant

  • Move is Iran’s fourth step back from 2015 nuclear accord since Trump abandoned deal
  • Country’s enriched uranium production has increased more than tenfold in two months
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:42am, 6 Nov, 2019

Iranians burn a US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Iran marks 40 years since US embassy takeover with flag-burning rally

  • Thousands of school pupils and university students attended the anniversary event chanting ‘down with the US’ and condemning the ‘Great Satan’
Topic |   Iran
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 8:33pm, 4 Nov, 2019

