President Hassan Rowhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just outside Bushehr, Iran, in January 2015. Photo: Iranian President’s Office via AP
US accuses Iran of ‘nuclear extortion’ as Tehran resumes uranium enrichment at underground Fordow plant
- Move is Iran’s fourth step back from 2015 nuclear accord since Trump abandoned deal
- Country’s enriched uranium production has increased more than tenfold in two months
Iranians burn a US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Iran marks 40 years since US embassy takeover with flag-burning rally
- Thousands of school pupils and university students attended the anniversary event chanting ‘down with the US’ and condemning the ‘Great Satan’
