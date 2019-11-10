Demonstrators carry a wounded man during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Four protesters killed and more than 100 wounded as Iraq security forces use live rounds against crowds
- The deaths came hours after security forces cleared three flashpoint bridges of protesters, using stun grenades and tear gas amid heavy clashes
Topic | Iraq
Iraqi anti-government protesters burn the Iranian flag during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
Iraqi protesters attack Iran consulate in Karbala. How will Tehran respond?
- In Iraq, many demonstrators calling for an overhaul to the political system have pointed at Tehran as its primary sponsor
