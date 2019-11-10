Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators carry a wounded man during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Four protesters killed and more than 100 wounded as Iraq security forces use live rounds against crowds

  • The deaths came hours after security forces cleared three flashpoint bridges of protesters, using stun grenades and tear gas amid heavy clashes
Topic |   Iraq
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:49am, 10 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators carry a wounded man during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iraqi anti-government protesters burn the Iranian flag during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iraqi protesters attack Iran consulate in Karbala. How will Tehran respond?

  • In Iraq, many demonstrators calling for an overhaul to the political system have pointed at Tehran as its primary sponsor
Topic |   Iraq
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:11pm, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iraqi anti-government protesters burn the Iranian flag during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.