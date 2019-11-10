Frustration over political and economic conditions in Lebanon has led to increasing unrest. Photo: The Washington Post by Manu Ferneini
Fuel shortage and price hikes squeeze protest-hit Lebanon as access to US dollars restricted
- On Saturday, several petrol stations stopped services as reserves ran out because of a shortage of dollars needed to pay for imports
A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Embattled Lebanon President Michel Aoun pledges reforms as rival protests grip capital
- Anti-government protests began on October 17, with demonstrators accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption
