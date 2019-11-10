Channels

Frustration over political and economic conditions in Lebanon has led to increasing unrest. Photo: The Washington Post by Manu Ferneini
Middle East

Fuel shortage and price hikes squeeze protest-hit Lebanon as access to US dollars restricted

  • On Saturday, several petrol stations stopped services as reserves ran out because of a shortage of dollars needed to pay for imports
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:56am, 10 Nov, 2019

Frustration over political and economic conditions in Lebanon has led to increasing unrest. Photo: The Washington Post by Manu Ferneini
A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Embattled Lebanon President Michel Aoun pledges reforms as rival protests grip capital

  • Anti-government protests began on October 17, with demonstrators accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption
Topic |   Middle East
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 1:06am, 4 Nov, 2019

A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
