Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Handout via dpa
Turkish President Erdogan discusses ongoing Syria offensive with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin
- Erdogan and Putin confirmed their commitment to the accord they struck at a meeting in Sochi
Topic | Syrian conflict
Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Erdogan says Turkey will clear ‘terrorists’ from Syria border if Russia deal fails
- Erdogan and Putin agreed a deal in which Moscow will ‘facilitate the removal’ of the fighters from within 30km of the border
- For Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish militia is as dangerous as the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984
Topic | Turkey
