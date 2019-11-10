Channels

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Handout via dpa
Middle East

Turkish President Erdogan discusses ongoing Syria offensive with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

  • Erdogan and Putin confirmed their commitment to the accord they struck at a meeting in Sochi
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:40am, 10 Nov, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Handout via dpa
Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Erdogan says Turkey will clear ‘terrorists’ from Syria border if Russia deal fails

  • Erdogan and Putin agreed a deal in which Moscow will ‘facilitate the removal’ of the fighters from within 30km of the border
  • For Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish militia is as dangerous as the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984
Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 Oct, 2019

Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
