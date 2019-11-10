Channels

An Israeli soldier closes a border gate at the Jordan Valley site of Naharayim. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Israeli farmers no longer welcome in Jordan after enclave land deal expires

  • The 25-year arrangement – signed in 1994 – had allowed farmer access to two territories within Jordan, whose king now wants them back
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:25pm, 10 Nov, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the swearing-in session of the 22nd Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on October 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form government, plunging Israel into political uncertainty

  • Prime minister returns mandate to President Reuven Rivlin, who will ask Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form ruling coalition
  • If Gantz fails during 28-day window, lawmakers could make unprecedented move to support third candidate, or send country into third election in less than a year
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:24pm, 22 Oct, 2019

