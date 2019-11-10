Iraqi medical students wave the national flag as they take part in anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra. Photo: AFP
Iraqi leaders pledge reforms as protest deaths hits 319
- The country’s president, prime minister and parliament head vowed in a joint statement to combat corruption and work towards electoral reform
- The ongoing protests are Iraq’s largest since it declared the liberation of all territory previously under the control of Islamic State in 2017
Topic | Iraq
Demonstrators carry a wounded man during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Four protesters killed and more than 100 wounded as Iraq security forces use live rounds against crowds
- The deaths came hours after security forces cleared three flashpoint bridges of protesters, using stun grenades and tear gas amid heavy clashes
