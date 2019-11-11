A convoy of US troops is pictured outside the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province. Photo: AFP
Some 500 US troops to remain in Syria, despite Trump’s earlier withdrawal announcement
- General Mark Milley said that it was important for US troops to remain in Syria so long as IS has a presence there
Topic | Syrian conflict
A man watches as a Russian armoured vehicle passes through a street in the northeastern Syrian town of Amuda on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump shifts focus to Syria oilfields after US troop pull-out
- US president slammed over tweet saying ‘it is time for Kurds to start heading to the oil region’
- Pentagon says it will send more forces to eastern Syria to ‘reinforce’ control of oilfields and prevent them from ‘falling back to into hands of Isis’
