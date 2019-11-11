An Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Iran and Russia launch new phase in construction of second nuclear reactor
- The reactor is one of two officially under construction since 2017 at the Bushehr site that is around 750 kilometres (460 miles) south of Tehran
President Hassan Rowhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just outside Bushehr, Iran, in January 2015. Photo: Iranian President’s Office via AP
US accuses Iran of ‘nuclear extortion’ as Tehran resumes uranium enrichment at underground Fordow plant
- Move is Iran’s fourth step back from 2015 nuclear accord since Trump abandoned deal
- Country’s enriched uranium production has increased more than tenfold in two months
