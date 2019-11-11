Iraqi anti-government demonstrators during a protest. Photo: dpa
UN mission in Iraq proposes road map to bring an end to anti-government protest ‘bloodbath’
- At least 319 protesters have been killed by security forces since demonstrations began in October
Iraqi medical students wave the national flag as they take part in anti-government protests in the southern city of Basra. Photo: AFP
Iraqi leaders pledge reforms as protest deaths hits 319
- The country’s president, prime minister and parliament head vowed in a joint statement to combat corruption and work towards electoral reform
- The ongoing protests are Iraq’s largest since it declared the liberation of all territory previously under the control of Islamic State in 2017
