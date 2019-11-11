Former FBI agent Robert Levinson - how he would look like now after five years in captivity in Iran. Photo: AP
US President Trump wants Iran to return ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson, but Tehran says its a ‘missing person’ file
- The US is offering US$25 million for information about what happened to Levinson, who disappeared from Iran’s Kish Island on March 9, 2007
- He was on a mission for CIA analysts who had no authority to run spy operations, and Iran has since offered contradictory statements about his whereabouts
Topic | Iran
