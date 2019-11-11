Men claimed by a Kurdish-led militia to be Islamic State fighters walk as they are taken prisoner in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Turkey begins deporting foreign jihadists to US, Europe
- Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last week that Turkey had nearly 1,200 foreign members of Isis in custody and ‘is not a hotel’ for jihadists
- It was not clear if all those being deported this week were captured during recent operations in Syria, or if they were in Turkish territory
Vladimir Putin (R) with Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Xinhua
Erdogan says Turkey will clear ‘terrorists’ from Syria border if Russia deal fails
- Erdogan and Putin agreed a deal in which Moscow will ‘facilitate the removal’ of the fighters from within 30km of the border
- For Ankara, the Syrian Kurdish militia is as dangerous as the outlawed PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984
