Palestinians carry the body of Palestinian Omar Badawi during his funeral in the Aroub refugee camp, north of the West Bank city of Hebron. Photo: EPA-EFE
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli security forces on 15th anniversary of Arafat’s death
- Palestinian medical sources identified the man as 22-year-old Omar al-Badawi, who was hit in the chest with live fire at Al Arroub refugee camp
Topic | Israel
