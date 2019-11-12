Turkish police officers stand outside the home office of James Le Mesurier, founder of the Mayday Rescue group, in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters
British founder of group that trained Syrian ‘White Helmets’ found dead in Istanbul
- The body of James Le Mesurier, founder of the Mayday Rescue group, was found early on Monday near his home in central Istanbul’s Beyoglu district
Men claimed by a Kurdish-led militia to be Islamic State fighters walk as they are taken prisoner in 2016. Photo: Reuters
Turkey begins deporting foreign jihadists to US, Europe
- Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said last week that Turkey had nearly 1,200 foreign members of Isis in custody and ‘is not a hotel’ for jihadists
- It was not clear if all those being deported this week were captured during recent operations in Syria, or if they were in Turkish territory
