An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna. Photo: Reuters
France, Britain, Germany, EU ‘extremely concerned’ by Iran’s nuclear deal breach
- Paris, Berlin, London and Brussels said Iran’s action was ‘inconsistent’ with a 2015 agreement under which Tehran had agreed to curb nuclear activities
Topic | Iran
An Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Iran and Russia launch new phase in construction of second nuclear reactor
- The reactor is one of two officially under construction since 2017 at the Bushehr site that is around 750 kilometres (460 miles) south of Tehran
