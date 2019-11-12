Channels

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

France, Britain, Germany, EU ‘extremely concerned’ by Iran’s nuclear deal breach

  • Paris, Berlin, London and Brussels said Iran’s action was ‘inconsistent’ with a 2015 agreement under which Tehran had agreed to curb nuclear activities
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:59am, 12 Nov, 2019

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna. Photo: Reuters
An Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Middle East

Iran and Russia launch new phase in construction of second nuclear reactor

  • The reactor is one of two officially under construction since 2017 at the Bushehr site that is around 750 kilometres (460 miles) south of Tehran
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:08am, 11 Nov, 2019

An Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Photo: Agence France-Presse
