Palestinian militant groups on Tuesday fired several rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip after a senior military leader of a Palestinian militant group and his wife were killed in an Israeli air strike. Photo: Reuters
Militants retaliate with rockets after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza strike
- Israel’s military killed a commander for Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip
- The strike led to sporadic rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel
Topic | Middle East
