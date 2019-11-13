Security personnel and investigators gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul on November 13. Photo: AFP
At least seven killed in Kabul car bomb blast after Australian, American hostage swap deal with Taliban
- The bomb went off in a neighbourhood near the interior ministry and was meant to target government vehicles
- It came one day after the president announced that Kabul would release three high-ranking Taliban prisoners in a swap with Australian and American hostages
Topic | Afghanistan
Security personnel and investigators gather at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul on November 13. Photo: AFP