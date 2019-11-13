Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, during which he said that Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza must stop rocket attacks. Photo: AFP
Israel warns Islamic Jihad to stop Gaza attacks or ‘absorb more and more blows’
- At least 22 Palestinians have been killed as exchanges of fire triggered by Israel’s targeted killing of a top militant in Gaza raged for a second day
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will respond to attacks ‘without mercy’
Topic | Israel
