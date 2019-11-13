Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, during which he said that Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza must stop rocket attacks. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Israel warns Islamic Jihad to stop Gaza attacks or ‘absorb more and more blows’

  • At least 22 Palestinians have been killed as exchanges of fire triggered by Israel’s targeted killing of a top militant in Gaza raged for a second day
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will respond to attacks ‘without mercy’
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:11pm, 13 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, during which he said that Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza must stop rocket attacks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.