Around 350 rockets have been fired at targets across southern Israel since Tuesday, according to the Israeli army, with dozens being intercepted by the country’s Iron Dome aerial defence system. Photo: DPA
Ceasefire reached to halt Gaza fighting, but Israel says targeted killings to continue
- Palestinian officials reported 32 deaths, including a 7-year-old boy and six members of a single family
- Rocket fire crippled life across southern Israel, as nonstop air-raid sirens cancelled schools and forced people to remain indoors
Palestinian militant groups on Tuesday fired several rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip after a senior military leader of a Palestinian militant group and his wife were killed in an Israeli air strike. Photo: Reuters
Militants retaliate with rockets after Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza strike
- Israel’s military killed a commander for Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad in a strike on his home in the Gaza Strip
- The strike led to sporadic rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel
