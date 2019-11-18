Protesters celebrate on the Ahrar Bridge, in Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo
Key bridges in Baghdad sealed off as Iraqi protests pick up pace
- Activists are demanding government reforms and have resisted efforts by security forces to snuff the public gatherings out
Iraqi anti-government demonstrators during a protest. Photo: dpa
UN mission in Iraq proposes road map to bring an end to anti-government protest ‘bloodbath’
- At least 319 protesters have been killed by security forces since demonstrations began in October
