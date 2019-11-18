Channels

Protesters celebrate on the Ahrar Bridge, in Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Key bridges in Baghdad sealed off as Iraqi protests pick up pace

  • Activists are demanding government reforms and have resisted efforts by security forces to snuff the public gatherings out
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:25am, 18 Nov, 2019

Iraqi anti-government demonstrators during a protest. Photo: dpa
UN mission in Iraq proposes road map to bring an end to anti-government protest ‘bloodbath’

  • At least 319 protesters have been killed by security forces since demonstrations began in October
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:44am, 11 Nov, 2019

