US national Kevin King. File photo: El-Emara Taliban via AP
US, Australian hostages held by Taliban walk free after over three years in captivity
- The Taliban released the two professors in exchange for three of their top members detained by Afghanistan’s government
- The two men were handed over to US forces and transported to a US helicopter from a province largely controlled by Taliban forces
Topic | Afghanistan
Timothy Weeks of Australia, left and American Kevin King will be released by the Taliban in a prisoner swap. They were abducted in 2016 in Kabul. Photo: YouTube
Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American and Australian professors, held captive since 2016
- In August 2016, gunmen wearing military uniforms kidnapped two professors of the American University of Afghanistan in the heart of Kabul
- The three Taliban prisoners include Anas Haqqani, who was seized in 2014 and whose older brother is the deputy Taliban leader
