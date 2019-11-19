Channels

US national Kevin King. File photo: El-Emara Taliban via AP
Middle East

US, Australian hostages held by Taliban walk free after over three years in captivity

  • The Taliban released the two professors in exchange for three of their top members detained by Afghanistan’s government
  • The two men were handed over to US forces and transported to a US helicopter from a province largely controlled by Taliban forces
Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:14pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Timothy Weeks of Australia, left and American Kevin King will be released by the Taliban in a prisoner swap. They were abducted in 2016 in Kabul. Photo: YouTube
Russia & Central Asia

Afghanistan to swap Taliban militants for American and Australian professors, held captive since 2016

  • In August 2016, gunmen wearing military uniforms kidnapped two professors of the American University of Afghanistan in the heart of Kabul
  • The three Taliban prisoners include Anas Haqqani, who was seized in 2014 and whose older brother is the deputy Taliban leader
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:19pm, 12 Nov, 2019

Timothy Weeks of Australia, left and American Kevin King will be released by the Taliban in a prisoner swap. They were abducted in 2016 in Kabul. Photo: YouTube
