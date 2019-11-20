Iranian protesters stand around a vehicle set ablaze during clashes following fuel price increase in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Security forces have killed more than 100 protesters in Iran since fuel price rise, Amnesty International says
- The rights watchdog said the security forces had received a ‘green light to crush’ the protests which broke out on Friday
Topic | Middle East
Iranian protesters stand around a vehicle set ablaze during clashes following fuel price increase in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian protesters block a highway following fuel price increase in Tehran, Iran, 16 November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iran shuts down internet access across the country as protests escalate over gas hikes
- Connectivity in Iran was only 5 per cent of normal levels on Tuesday in a ‘near-total national internet shutdown’, according to NetBlocks.org
- Iran is not the first country to use internet blackouts as a way to restrict communication among protesters
Topic | Iran
Iranian protesters block a highway following fuel price increase in Tehran, Iran, 16 November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE