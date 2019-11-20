Channels

Iranian protesters stand around a vehicle set ablaze during clashes following fuel price increase in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Security forces have killed more than 100 protesters in Iran since fuel price rise, Amnesty International says

  • The rights watchdog said the security forces had received a ‘green light to crush’ the protests which broke out on Friday
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:47am, 20 Nov, 2019

Iranian protesters stand around a vehicle set ablaze during clashes following fuel price increase in Tehran. Photo: EPA-EFE
Iranian protesters block a highway following fuel price increase in Tehran, Iran, 16 November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech

Iran shuts down internet access across the country as protests escalate over gas hikes

  • Connectivity in Iran was only 5 per cent of normal levels on Tuesday in a ‘near-total national internet shutdown’, according to NetBlocks.org
  • Iran is not the first country to use internet blackouts as a way to restrict communication among protesters
Topic |   Iran
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 1:40pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Iranian protesters block a highway following fuel price increase in Tehran, Iran, 16 November 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
