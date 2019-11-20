An Israeli M109 self-propelled howitzer is stationed near the border with Syria on November 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
Israeli air strikes in Syria leave at least 11 dead, civilians wounded
- The Israeli army said it had targeted the Iranian elite Quds Force and the Syrian military in response to four rockets fired at Israel a day before
Topic | Syrian conflict
A convoy of US troops is pictured outside the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province. Photo: AFP
Some 500 US troops to remain in Syria, despite Trump’s earlier withdrawal announcement
- General Mark Milley said that it was important for US troops to remain in Syria so long as IS has a presence there
