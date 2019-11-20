Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An Israeli M109 self-propelled howitzer is stationed near the border with Syria on November 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Israeli air strikes in Syria leave at least 11 dead, civilians wounded

  • The Israeli army said it had targeted the Iranian elite Quds Force and the Syrian military in response to four rockets fired at Israel a day before
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:30pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Israeli M109 self-propelled howitzer is stationed near the border with Syria on November 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A convoy of US troops is pictured outside the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Some 500 US troops to remain in Syria, despite Trump’s earlier withdrawal announcement

  • General Mark Milley said that it was important for US troops to remain in Syria so long as IS has a presence there
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:46am, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A convoy of US troops is pictured outside the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli, in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.