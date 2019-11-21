Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz addresses the media in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Third Israel election looms as Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger Benny Gantz fails to form government
- Gantz’s inability to meet deadline plunges country deeper into political deadlock amid spiralling security and economic concerns
- Legislators will now have 21-day period to nominate another lawmaker to attempt to establish coalition
Topic | Israel
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at the US Department of State in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
US no longer considers Israeli settlements ‘inconsistent with international law’, Mike Pompeo announces
- Move angers Palestinians and puts US at odds with other nations working to end conflict in region
- Decision could give boost to Israel’s Netanyahu, who is fighting for political survival after failing to form coalition government
Topic | Israel
