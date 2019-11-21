Channels

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz addresses the media in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Middle East

Third Israel election looms as Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger Benny Gantz fails to form government

  • Gantz’s inability to meet deadline plunges country deeper into political deadlock amid spiralling security and economic concerns
  • Legislators will now have 21-day period to nominate another lawmaker to attempt to establish coalition
Topic |   Israel
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:30am, 21 Nov, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at the US Department of State in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US no longer considers Israeli settlements ‘inconsistent with international law’, Mike Pompeo announces

  • Move angers Palestinians and puts US at odds with other nations working to end conflict in region
  • Decision could give boost to Israel’s Netanyahu, who is fighting for political survival after failing to form coalition government
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:04pm, 19 Nov, 2019

