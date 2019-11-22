Channels

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on charges of fraud and accepting bribes

  • According to the indictment, Netanyahu accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends
  • The indictment does not require Netanyahu to resign, but it significantly weakens when Israel’s political system appears to be limping toward a third election
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:59am, 22 Nov, 2019

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz addresses the media in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Middle East

Third Israel election looms as Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger Benny Gantz fails to form government

  • Gantz’s inability to meet deadline plunges country deeper into political deadlock amid spiralling security and economic concerns
  • Legislators will now have 21-day period to nominate another lawmaker to attempt to establish coalition
Topic |   Israel
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:30am, 21 Nov, 2019

