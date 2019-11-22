Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on charges of fraud and accepting bribes
- According to the indictment, Netanyahu accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends
- The indictment does not require Netanyahu to resign, but it significantly weakens when Israel’s political system appears to be limping toward a third election
Topic | Israel
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz addresses the media in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Third Israel election looms as Benjamin Netanyahu’s challenger Benny Gantz fails to form government
- Gantz’s inability to meet deadline plunges country deeper into political deadlock amid spiralling security and economic concerns
- Legislators will now have 21-day period to nominate another lawmaker to attempt to establish coalition
Topic | Israel
