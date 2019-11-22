Turkish troops in Syria's northern region of Manbij. Photo: AP
Turkey captures Islamic State mastermind behind attacks in Russia, Germany
- Ankara’s interior minister revealed Yusuf Huba allegedly planned and ordered an attack at a supermarket in Hamburg
- He said the suspect is being held and questioned in Syria
Topic | Turkey
An undated handout photo showing a 65-year-old woman known as Rasmiya Awad, sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Photo: AP
Turkey says it has captured sister of dead Isis leader
- Her knowledge ‘can significantly expand our understanding of the group’ and ‘help Turkey to better protect itself and the rest of Europe from terrorists’
- Turkish forces ‘arrested her, her husband, her daughter-in law, and her five grandchildren’, said an unnamed senior official
Topic | Turkey
