Leader of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israeli centrist Benny Gantz seeks support from rival Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party to form government
- Move follows Netanyahu being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust
Topic | Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Photo: EPA-EFE
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on charges of fraud and accepting bribes
- According to the indictment, Netanyahu accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends
- The indictment does not require Netanyahu to resign, but it weakens him with Israel’s political system apparently headed for a third election in under a year
