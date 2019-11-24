Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Leader of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Israeli centrist Benny Gantz seeks support from rival Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party to form government

  • Move follows Netanyahu being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:03am, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Leader of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on charges of fraud and accepting bribes

  • According to the indictment, Netanyahu accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends
  • The indictment does not require Netanyahu to resign, but it weakens him with Israel’s political system apparently headed for a third election in under a year
Topic |   Israel
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:58pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.