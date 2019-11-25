A girl walks among a barbed wire blocking the road to the US Embassy during a protest in Awkar, Lebanon. Photo: Reuters
Lebanese security forces detain children for tearing down banner in support of the president’s party
- Lawyers said the five were taken into custody on Saturday evening over claims they tore down a sign for President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement
Topic | Middle East
A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Embattled Lebanon President Michel Aoun pledges reforms as rival protests grip capital
- Anti-government protests began on October 17, with demonstrators accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption
