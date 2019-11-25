Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Iran of plotting attacks against Israel, vows to take action

  • Speaking at a military base in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Netanyahu said ‘we are taking all necessary actions to prevent Iran from entrenching here in our region’
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:08am, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Leader of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Middle East

Netanyahu rival Gantz offers deal: you can be Israel’s PM again after two years if acquitted

  • Move follows Netanyahu being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust
Topic |   Israel
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 6:31pm, 24 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Leader of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.