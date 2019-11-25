Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Iran of plotting attacks against Israel, vows to take action
- Speaking at a military base in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Netanyahu said ‘we are taking all necessary actions to prevent Iran from entrenching here in our region’
Leader of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Netanyahu rival Gantz offers deal: you can be Israel’s PM again after two years if acquitted
- Move follows Netanyahu being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust
