Soldiers form a barrier to separate Hezbollah supporters from anti-government demonstrators in Beirut on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Iran-backed Hezbollah supporters clash with anti-government protesters in Lebanon’s capital
- The militant group’s leader has said ongoing nationwide protests have been exploited by foreign powers and are no longer spontaneous
- Proposed new taxes, including on the use of WhatsApp, trigged the protests initially, but they evolved into calls to oust the entire political class
Topic | Middle East
A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Embattled Lebanon President Michel Aoun pledges reforms as rival protests grip capital
- Anti-government protests began on October 17, with demonstrators accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption
