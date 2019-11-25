Channels

Soldiers form a barrier to separate Hezbollah supporters from anti-government demonstrators in Beirut on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran-backed Hezbollah supporters clash with anti-government protesters in Lebanon’s capital

  • The militant group’s leader has said ongoing nationwide protests have been exploited by foreign powers and are no longer spontaneous
  • Proposed new taxes, including on the use of WhatsApp, trigged the protests initially, but they evolved into calls to oust the entire political class
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:39am, 25 Nov, 2019

A protester holds a flare as other chant slogans against the Lebanese government in Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Embattled Lebanon President Michel Aoun pledges reforms as rival protests grip capital

  • Anti-government protests began on October 17, with demonstrators accusing the political class of mismanagement and corruption
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 1:06am, 4 Nov, 2019

