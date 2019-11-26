Iranian pro-government protesters burn an US flag as they attend a demonstration in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens US and allies over protests as Amnesty says death toll hits 143, with some ‘shot while running away’
- Protests broke out across Iran on November 15 against a petrol price hike and the rationing of fuel
- Iran’s patience with enemies wearing thin, warns Revolutionary Guards commander warns
Iranians burn a US flag during an anti-US demonstration marking the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran. Photo: EPA
Iran marks 40 years since US embassy takeover with flag-burning rally
- Thousands of school pupils and university students attended the anniversary event chanting ‘down with the US’ and condemning the ‘Great Satan’
