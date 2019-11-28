Iraqi demonstrators gather as flames start consuming Iran's consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Iraqi protesters burn down Iranian consulate amid ongoing violence
- Six demonstrators killed and 33 wounded after security forces fire live rounds to stop them from entering building
- At least 350 dead in total and thousands more injured in largest grass-roots protest movement in country’s modern history
Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to troops at Arbil International Airport. Photo: AP Photo
US Vice-President Mike Pence avoids Baghdad leaders on surprise Iraq visit
- A US official said Pence ‘encouraged the Iraqi government to disassociate itself with Iran’, a key power broker in the country
