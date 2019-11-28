Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during a meeting with members of the Basij force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Photo: DPA
Iran says eight CIA agents detained during fuel protest ‘conspiracy’
- Suspects, whose nationalities were not disclosed, allegedly passed on information, photos and videos of unrest to US intelligence agency
- Tehran has blamed demonstrations over fuel hikes on US, saying it was seeking to topple country’s Islamic political system
Iranian pro-government protesters burn an US flag as they attend a demonstration in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens US and allies as Amnesty says protesters shot while ‘running away’
- At least 143 demonstrators were killed across Iran, almost all of them shot by security forces, Amnesty said
- Iran’s patience with enemies wearing thin, warns Revolutionary Guards commander
