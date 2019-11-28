Channels

SCMP
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during a meeting with members of the Basij force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Photo: DPA
Middle East

Iran says eight CIA agents detained during fuel protest ‘conspiracy’

  • Suspects, whose nationalities were not disclosed, allegedly passed on information, photos and videos of unrest to US intelligence agency
  • Tehran has blamed demonstrations over fuel hikes on US, saying it was seeking to topple country’s Islamic political system
Topic |   Iran
DPA

DPA  

Updated: 7:35am, 28 Nov, 2019

Iranian pro-government protesters burn an US flag as they attend a demonstration in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens US and allies as Amnesty says protesters shot while ‘running away’

  • At least 143 demonstrators were killed across Iran, almost all of them shot by security forces, Amnesty said
  • Iran’s patience with enemies wearing thin, warns Revolutionary Guards commander
Topic |   Iran
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 8:45pm, 26 Nov, 2019

