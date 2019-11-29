Channels

Protesters scuffle with riot police in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: AP
Middle East

Lebanon, like Hong Kong, killed an unpopular bill. So why are people still protesting?

  • Protests sparked by proposed WhatsApp tax escalates into nationwide uprising against ruling elite
  • Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war
Topic |   Middle East
Shawn Yuan

Shawn Yuan  

Updated: 7:22am, 29 Nov, 2019

A demonstrator wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Violent protests rock Iraq and Lebanon. What about Iran?

  • Protests threaten Iran’s regional influence at a time when it is struggling under crippling US sanctions
  • Head of Iran’s elite Quds Force: ‘We in Iran know how to deal with protests’
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:04pm, 30 Oct, 2019

