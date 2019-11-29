Protesters scuffle with riot police in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: AP
Lebanon, like Hong Kong, killed an unpopular bill. So why are people still protesting?
- Protests sparked by proposed WhatsApp tax escalates into nationwide uprising against ruling elite
- Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war
Topic | Middle East
Protesters scuffle with riot police in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: AP
A demonstrator wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters
Violent protests rock Iraq and Lebanon. What about Iran?
- Protests threaten Iran’s regional influence at a time when it is struggling under crippling US sanctions
- Head of Iran’s elite Quds Force: ‘We in Iran know how to deal with protests’
Topic | Iran
A demonstrator wears a mask to protect himself from tear gas during a protest in Baghdad. Photo: Reuters