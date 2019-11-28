Iraqi protesters clash with Iraqi security forces. Photo: AFP
Iraqi forces kill dozens of protesters as uprising intensifies after Iranian consulate torched
- At least 24 people died when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge in the city of Nasiriyah. Four others were killed in Baghdad
- The incidents marked one of the bloodiest days since the start of October as young demonstrators reject their government as stooges of Iran
Iraq
Iraqi demonstrators gather as flames start consuming Iran's consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Curfew in Iraq holy city after protesters burn down Iranian consulate
- Iranian staff were not harmed and escaped the building from the back door
- It was the strongest expression yet of the anti-Iranian sentiment of Iraqi demonstrators
