Iraqi protesters clash with Iraqi security forces. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iraqi forces kill dozens of protesters as uprising intensifies after Iranian consulate torched

  • At least 24 people died when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge in the city of Nasiriyah. Four others were killed in Baghdad
  • The incidents marked one of the bloodiest days since the start of October as young demonstrators reject their government as stooges of Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:42pm, 28 Nov, 2019

Iraqi protesters clash with Iraqi security forces. Photo: AFP
Iraqi demonstrators gather as flames start consuming Iran's consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Curfew in Iraq holy city after protesters burn down Iranian consulate

  • Iranian staff were not harmed and escaped the building from the back door
  • It was the strongest expression yet of the anti-Iranian sentiment of Iraqi demonstrators
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:11pm, 28 Nov, 2019

Iraqi demonstrators gather as flames start consuming Iran's consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
