US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Middle East

Donald Trump makes surprise trip to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving, saying Taliban peace talks have resumed

  • Insurgents want ceasefire, says US president, whose visit comes a week after prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul
  • Trump met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and served turkey to US troops
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:14am, 29 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
US national Kevin King. File photo: El-Emara Taliban via AP
Middle East

US, Australian hostages held by Taliban walk free after over three years in captivity

  • The Taliban released the two professors in exchange for three of their top members detained by Afghanistan’s government
  • The two men were handed over to US forces and transported to a US helicopter from a province largely controlled by Taliban forces
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:04pm, 19 Nov, 2019

US national Kevin King. File photo: El-Emara Taliban via AP
