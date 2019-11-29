US President Donald Trump holds up a tray of Thanksgiving dinner during a surprise visit to the troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on Thursday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump makes surprise trip to Afghanistan on Thanksgiving, saying Taliban peace talks have resumed
- Insurgents want ceasefire, says US president, whose visit comes a week after prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul
- Trump met Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and served turkey to US troops
US national Kevin King. File photo: El-Emara Taliban via AP
US, Australian hostages held by Taliban walk free after over three years in captivity
- The Taliban released the two professors in exchange for three of their top members detained by Afghanistan’s government
- The two men were handed over to US forces and transported to a US helicopter from a province largely controlled by Taliban forces
