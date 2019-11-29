Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Photo: dpa
Iraq ‘bloodbath’: PM Adel Abdul Mahdi will resign after death toll from protests hits 400
- Violence reached a tipping point after protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, prompting a crackdown
- Protesters demand an overhaul of the ruling elite, accusing them of corruption and embezzling state funds, and of being a stooge for Iran
Iraqi protesters clash with Iraqi security forces. Photo: AFP
Iraqi protesters clash with Iraqi security forces. Photo: AFP