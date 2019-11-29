Channels

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Photo: dpa
Middle East

Iraq ‘bloodbath’: PM Adel Abdul Mahdi will resign after death toll from protests hits 400

  • Violence reached a tipping point after protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, prompting a crackdown
  • Protesters demand an overhaul of the ruling elite, accusing them of corruption and embezzling state funds, and of being a stooge for Iran
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:26pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Photo: dpa
Iraqi protesters clash with Iraqi security forces. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iraqi forces kill dozens of protesters as uprising intensifies after Iranian consulate torched

  • At least 24 people died when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge in the city of Nasiriyah. Four others were killed in Baghdad
  • The incidents marked one of the bloodiest days since the start of October as young demonstrators reject their government as stooges of Iran
Topic |   Iraq
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:42pm, 28 Nov, 2019

Iraqi protesters clash with Iraqi security forces. Photo: AFP
