Iraqi demonstrators rally in Al-Rashid Street near the central bank in the capital Baghdad, amid ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iraqis continue anti-government protests, despite PM’s vow to quit

  • Iraqis are back on the streets protesting, unsatisfied with Adel Abdul Mahdi’s vowed resignation
  • At least 420 have died in the protests, sparked by anger at poor public services, lack of jobs and government corruption
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:12pm, 30 Nov, 2019

Iraqi demonstrators rally in Al-Rashid Street near the central bank in the capital Baghdad, amid ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Photo: dpa
Middle East

Iraq ‘bloodbath’: PM Adel Abdul Mahdi will resign after death toll from protests hits 400

  • Violence reached a tipping point after protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, prompting a crackdown
  • Protesters demand an overhaul of the ruling elite, accusing them of corruption and embezzling state funds, and of being a stooge for Iran
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:09pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Photo: dpa
