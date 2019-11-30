Iraqi demonstrators rally in Al-Rashid Street near the central bank in the capital Baghdad, amid ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Iraqis continue anti-government protests, despite PM’s vow to quit
- Iraqis are back on the streets protesting, unsatisfied with Adel Abdul Mahdi’s vowed resignation
- At least 420 have died in the protests, sparked by anger at poor public services, lack of jobs and government corruption
Topic | Iraq
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Photo: dpa
Iraq ‘bloodbath’: PM Adel Abdul Mahdi will resign after death toll from protests hits 400
- Violence reached a tipping point after protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday, prompting a crackdown
- Protesters demand an overhaul of the ruling elite, accusing them of corruption and embezzling state funds, and of being a stooge for Iran
