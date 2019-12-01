Channels

Anti-government protesters gather in Tahrir Square, Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo
Middle East

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi formally submits resignation as widespread violence continues

  • Saturday saw yet more bloodshed, with three protesters killed and dozens more wounded
Topic |   Iraq
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:04am, 1 Dec, 2019

Iraqi demonstrators rally in Al-Rashid Street near the central bank in the capital Baghdad, amid ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iraqis continue anti-government protests, despite PM’s vow to quit

  • Iraqis are back on the streets protesting, unsatisfied with Adel Abdul Mahdi’s vowed resignation
  • At least 420 have died in the protests, sparked by anger at poor public services, lack of jobs and government corruption
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:12pm, 30 Nov, 2019

Iraqi demonstrators rally in Al-Rashid Street near the central bank in the capital Baghdad, amid ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
