Anti-government protesters gather in Tahrir Square, Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi formally submits resignation as widespread violence continues
- Saturday saw yet more bloodshed, with three protesters killed and dozens more wounded
Iraqi demonstrators rally in Al-Rashid Street near the central bank in the capital Baghdad, amid ongoing anti-government protests. Photo: AFP
Iraqis continue anti-government protests, despite PM’s vow to quit
- Iraqis are back on the streets protesting, unsatisfied with Adel Abdul Mahdi’s vowed resignation
- At least 420 have died in the protests, sparked by anger at poor public services, lack of jobs and government corruption
