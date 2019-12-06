Iranian protesters gather around a fire in Tehran in November during a demonstration against an increase in petrol prices. Photo: AFP
Iran protest death toll may exceed 1,000, US says as it applies new pressure on Tehran
- Trump slams ‘brutal’ crackdown, vowing to respond strongly to any threat from Iran to US interests
- Number of casualties difficult to verify, as authorities have severely curtailed internet access
The Pentagon on Wednesday denied a report that the United States was weighing sending up to 14,000 more troops to the Middle East in the face of a perceived threat from Iran. File photo: AFP
Pentagon denies ‘14,000 more troops plan’ for Middle East as Europeans rap Iran for working on nuclear-capable missiles
- Pentagon denies report that Donald Trump was mulling more troops and ‘dozens’ more ships for the Middle East, even as US officials said plans were fluid
- Europeans tell UN that Iran was developing nuclear-capable missiles, which Tehran has long denied
