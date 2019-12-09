A restaurant with signs at top left reads, “single section,” and at top right reads, “family section”. Photo: AP Photo
Saudi quietly scraps requirement for gender segregation in restaurants
- While some upscale eateries had ended the practice already, women will no longer be required to use a separate entrance
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh. Photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman slams Iran’s ‘harmful’ expansion after street protests
- The region’s leading Shiite and Sunni powers have no diplomatic ties and are at odds over a range of issues, including the wars in Syria and Yemen
- Saudi leaders regularly accuse Iran of stirring conflicts by supporting Shiite movements in the region. Tehran denies the charges
