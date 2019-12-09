Channels

A restaurant with signs at top left reads, “single section,” and at top right reads, “family section”. Photo: AP Photo
World /  Middle East

Saudi quietly scraps requirement for gender segregation in restaurants

  • While some upscale eateries had ended the practice already, women will no longer be required to use a separate entrance
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:29am, 9 Dec, 2019

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman slams Iran’s ‘harmful’ expansion after street protests

  • The region’s leading Shiite and Sunni powers have no diplomatic ties and are at odds over a range of issues, including the wars in Syria and Yemen
  • Saudi leaders regularly accuse Iran of stirring conflicts by supporting Shiite movements in the region. Tehran denies the charges
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:10am, 21 Nov, 2019

