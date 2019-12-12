President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting in Tehran. Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP
US hits Iranian transport firms with harsh sanctions, but hopes for prisoner dialogue
- The sanctions target Iran’s state shipping line and a China-based company that has been involved in delivering missile parts to Iran
Topic | Iran
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Thank you Iran’: Donald Trump hails ‘very fair’ negotiation for rare prisoner swap
- Amid soaring tensions between the two nations, the US president gave thanks for Iran’s freeing of Princeton graduate student jailed in Iran for espionage
Topic | Donald Trump
