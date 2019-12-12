President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting in Tehran. Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP
World /  Middle East

US hits Iranian transport firms with harsh sanctions, but hopes for prisoner dialogue

  • The sanctions target Iran’s state shipping line and a China-based company that has been involved in delivering missile parts to Iran
Topic |   Iran
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:59am, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a meeting in Tehran. Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

‘Thank you Iran’: Donald Trump hails ‘very fair’ negotiation for rare prisoner swap

  • Amid soaring tensions between the two nations, the US president gave thanks for Iran’s freeing of Princeton graduate student jailed in Iran for espionage
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:22pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.