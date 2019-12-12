Benny Gantz (left), leader of Blue and White party, at an election campaign event in Ashqelon and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photos: Reuters
Netanyahu vs Gantz: Israel heads to unprecedented third election in a year
- MPs were expected to confirm the exact date and confirmed election procedures and financing in the early hours of Thursday
Leader of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz. Photo: EPA-EFE
Netanyahu rival Gantz offers deal: you can be Israel’s PM again after two years if acquitted
- Move follows Netanyahu being charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust
