Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with head of Libya's UN-backed government, Fayez al-Sarraj. Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Office via dpa
Turkey’s President Erdogan meets Libyan leader in closed-door session as regional tensions rise
- The off-agenda meeting comes as the Arab League has called to end cooperation with Turkey in protest at its military offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria
Topic | Turkey
