An anti-government protester throws flares at riot police during a protest near the parliament square in downtown Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Lebanese protesters flood central Beirut, clash with police for a second night
- Consultations are due to begin on Monday to appoint a new premier after weeks of largely peaceful street protests forced the previous cabinet to quit
Protesters flee gas grenades after they threw stones at riot police during clashes in central Beirut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protracted street clashes engulf Lebanese capital near protest camp in heaviest fighting for two months
- Protesters have been calling for a new government unaffiliated with establishment political parties
