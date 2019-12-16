An anti-government protester throws flares at riot police during a protest near the parliament square in downtown Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Lebanese protesters flood central Beirut, clash with police for a second night

  • Consultations are due to begin on Monday to appoint a new premier after weeks of largely peaceful street protests forced the previous cabinet to quit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:28am, 16 Dec, 2019

An anti-government protester throws flares at riot police during a protest near the parliament square in downtown Beirut. Photo: AP Photo
Protesters flee gas grenades after they threw stones at riot police during clashes in central Beirut. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protracted street clashes engulf Lebanese capital near protest camp in heaviest fighting for two months

  • Protesters have been calling for a new government unaffiliated with establishment political parties
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:15am, 15 Dec, 2019

Protesters flee gas grenades after they threw stones at riot police during clashes in central Beirut. Photo: EPA-EFE
