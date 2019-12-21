Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against China in Istanbul on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Middle East

1,000 protest in Istanbul over China’s treatment of Uygurs

  • Demonstrators burn Chinese flag and wave flag of ‘East Turkestan’, the term many Uygur separatists use for Xinjiang
  • Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil, a German of Turkish origin, criticised China’s crackdown last week, as well as international Muslim community’s silence on issue
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:31am, 21 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against China in Istanbul on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE