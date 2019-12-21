Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against China in Istanbul on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
1,000 protest in Istanbul over China’s treatment of Uygurs
- Demonstrators burn Chinese flag and wave flag of ‘East Turkestan’, the term many Uygur separatists use for Xinjiang
- Arsenal footballer Mesut Ozil, a German of Turkish origin, criticised China’s crackdown last week, as well as international Muslim community’s silence on issue
Topic | Xinjiang
